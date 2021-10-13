91st RAF battalion to be set up in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 13 The 91st battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF) will now be established in Lucknow.

This is being done to ensure robust law and order in the state.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by additional chief secretary, home, Avanish Awasthi on Tuesday.

The state government has already provided land for the establishment of RAF battalion headquarters in the state capital.

A home department official said the state government would benefit from the establishment of this force in Lucknow.

The RAF battalions are based in various parts of the country. The setting up of a battalion will cut down response time and rush the teams to maintain order at a short notice.

Lucknow district administration officials said land had been identified in Bajpur Gangaura village in Bakshi Ka Talab to set up the headquarters of the RAF battalion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor