Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Centre over passage of farm laws repeal bill without discussion

Attacking the Centre for passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Parliament without discussion, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said the government's 'Mann ki Baat' (intension) is something else.

"The government blames us for not letting the House function. But Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was introduced and passed without discussion. The opposition had demanded a discussion on it. Even though the government has repealed the farm laws, its 'Mann ki Baat' is something else," Chowdhury told media persons here.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

However, due to the ruckus created by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor