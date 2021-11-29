After CM endorsement, K'taka minister Nirani in damage control, praises Bommai

Bagalkot (Karnataka), Nov 29 Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Monday sought to downplay Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa's statement backing him for the post of Chief Minister, saying he must have said so out of affection and confidence in him.

Addressing the media here, Nirani sought to clarify his position on Eshwarappa's statement.

"Eshwarappa, while addressing a BJP meeting organised by the party's backward communities' wing in Bilagi, said that I would become the next Chief Minister. He might have made that statement out of affection and as a stamp of approval for my public service and pro-people programmes over the years," he said.

"Eshwarappa is a senior leader who built the party in Karnataka along with former Chief Minister Yediyurappa and former Union Minister late Ananth Kumar in the last 5 decades. I am indebted to his affection," he added.

On the leadership issue, Nirani said BJP will face the 2023 Assembly polls under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's leadership.

"Basavaraj Bommai is doing a good job. He is addressing the problems including Covid-19 and flood situations by taking everyone into confidence. We will face the next Assembly polls under his leadership. Our aim is to win at least 120 Assembly seats and grab power on our own strength and also win more than 25 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

