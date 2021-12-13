After tunnel, hanging house found in Delhi Assembly complex

New Delhi, Dec 13 Months after a tunnel connecting Delhi Assembly (Old Secretariat) to the historic Red Fort was found, a hanging house was discovered inside the Vidhan Sabha premises on Monday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told the press that the hanging house was found after a hollow wall was demolished.

An inspection will be carried out and the archaeological department will be informed about the same, he added.

The tunnel was found in the month of September. Goel had told the media then that the British must have used it to transport convicts on death row. Therefore, he said, discovery of the hanging house was highly probable.

However, no official statement has been issued by the archaeological department over the same.

The tunnel was also destroyed due to sewer work and Delhi metro construction.

This British era iconic building was established in 1912 a year after the national capital came to Delhi. It was designed by E Montague Thomas to hold the Imperial Legislative Council and subsequently the Central Legislative Assembly (after 1919), till the newly constructed Parliament House of India in New Delhi was inaugurated on January 18, 1927.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor