AIADMK sore over DVAC raids on its leaders, ex-ministers and aides

Chennai, Dec 1 The AIADMK has complained that the DMK government is into vindictive politics and the regular raids conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) are politically motivated.

The immediate provocation of the opposition party was the inspection conducted by the DVAC at the bank lockers of R. Elangovan, who is a close aide of former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and also the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Apex Cooperative Bank. The DVAC sleuths had opened the locker room of Elangovan and his four aides at the Indian bank branch at Ayothiapattanam at Salem district.

While DVAC confirmed that the inspection was carried out and around 30 documents from the locker were seized. It may be noted that the agency had conducted surprise raids at the premises of Elangovan and his son on October 22. The inspection of bank lockers on Monday was part of the investigation, according to the DVAC officials.

However, AIADMK does not subscribe to the views of the DVAC and a senior leader of the party told that the DMK was "practicing politics of vindictiveness and vendetta and said that in a democratic country like India this would not go forward".

The senior leader, who does not want to be named, while speaking to said, "The DVAC conducted raids at the premises of our senior leaders, who were ministers in the AIADMK government, including M.R. Vijayabhaskar, C. Vijayabaskar, S.P. Velumani, and K.C. Veeramani as also several close aides and friends of the AIADMK leaders. The DMK is into politics of vendetta and vindictiveness and this is a clear usurping of power. We cannot sit idle with tied hands. The party will retort if this continues."

But the DMK maintained the position that the party was in no way connected to the raids and that it was only the natural act carried out by the DVAC.

DMK state organising secretary, R.S.Bharathy while speaking to said, "The DMK is in no way involved in all these. The government and the police are acting based on the tip-offs they receive and the allegations of the AIADMK that DMK is behind this is totally unfounded. The AIADMK is reaping what it had sown and there is no sympathy left on these raids."

With the DVAC conducting raids and unearthing several documents, the AIADMK is on the back foot. The party is also facing disunity at the top with K. Palaniswami and O.Panneerselvam not seeing each other.

