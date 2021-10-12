All is not well in Kerala unit of BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 Trouble seems to be brewing in the Kerala unit of the BJP, ever since there was a rejig in the organisation when a few district presidents were removed and a few changes took place at the state level also.

The first shot was fired by Sobha Surendran when she in a veiled manner attacked state party president K. Surendran, who she feels was responsible for her being dropped from the national executive of the party, as she and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan do not have the best of relations.

Surendran is the closest aide of Muraleedharan and the state BJP unit is divided between a pro-Muraleedharan faction and an anti-Muraleedharan faction which consists of top leaders like M.T. Ramesh and a few others including the former state BJP president P.K. Krishnadas.

Ramesh wrote in his Facebook page that just because one has power and authority, it should not be treated as the ultimate position.

On Tuesday Ali Akbar, a popular film director, said that he is quitting the state BJP council due to personal reasons, but will continue as a member of the BJP.

The state unit of the BJP especially Surendran ahead of the April 6 assembly polls made tall claims that with 35 legislators in the 140 member Kerala assembly, they will rule the state.

But when the votes were counted on May 2, not only did the BJP lose the lone seat it had, its vote share also dipped, causing heartburn in the national leadership, especially after Surendran's tall promises.

Then came the speculation that Surendran might be asked to step down but last week came the news that Surendran will not just continue, but five district presidents were removed with his people coming in.

The coming days should be interesting, especially after Metroman E. Sreedharan was drafted into the national executive.

