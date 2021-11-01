Amaravati farmers launch mega walkathon to Tirupati

Amaravati, Nov 1 Demanding that Amaravati be retained as the only state capital of Andhra Pradesh, farmers and women from the city on Monday launched a 'Mahapadyatra', which will culminate in Tirupati on December 17.

The mega walkathon titled 'Court to temple' has been organised by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The participants, who started the 'Mahapadyatra' near Andhra Pradesh High Court, will walk 10-15 km daily for the next 45 days to reach the Sri Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala.

TDP leaders Devineni Uma, P. Pulla Rao and others attended the inaugural programme.

Before embarking on the walkathon, the farmers and women offered prayers nd an all-faith prayer meeting was also organised.

The 'Mahapadyatra' will pass through 70 major villages in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Barring the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Congress, BJP, CPI, CPI-M, Aam Admi Party, Dalit Bahujan Front, along with various people's organisations various groups have backed the walkathon.

The 'Mahapadyatra' marks the beginning of a new phase of the agitation by Amaravati farmers which is continuing for 660 days to protest against the state government's plans for trifurcation of the state capital.

After coming to power in 2019, the YSRCP government had decided to shift administrative capital to Visakhapatnam and judicial capital to Kurnool while retaining Amaravati as only the legislative capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor