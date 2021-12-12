Amid face-off, RS to take judges' salary Bill

New Delhi, Dec 12 Amid continued face-off with the opposition on the suspension of 12 MPs, the Rajya Sabha on Monday will consider 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021', which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 changes the salary and service conditions of the judges of the higher judiciary and provide an additional quantum of pension or family pension when they attain a certain age in accordance with a specified scale.

According to the Bill, the additional quantum of pension to retired judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court is being sanctioned on completing the age of 80, 85, 90, and 95 years, as the case may be.

The Rajya Sabha bulletin says, "Kiren Rijiju to move that the Bill further to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be returned."

Apart from this the report of the parliamentary standing committee on housing & urban affairs, labour and textile, and welfare of Scheduled Caste and Tribes will also be presented to the House.

