Amid war of words, Pilot drives Gehlot after flying with him

Jaipur, Oct 8 Amid the ongoing war of words and differences in Congress, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and ex-state unit chief Sachin Pilot drove the car from helipad with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seated next to him, after landing from a helicopter in which he flew along with Gehlot.

The two leaders were also accompanied during their flight by Rajasthan congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken. They had gone to attend nomination filing programmes in Dhariawad and Vallabh Nagar.

It was interesting to see two "rival" leaders sharing chopper and car after triggering a war of words a few days back.

Last week, Gehlot had indirectly attacked his "rival camp", saying,

"I am here for 15-20 years, and will return to power in the next term too. Nothing will happen to me now. If you want to be sad, be sad... it's not in my hands," he said on Saturday while inaugurating the Rajasthan government's public outreach programme, Prashahan Gaon/Sheheron ke Sang.

The statement supposedly was a comment on the other faction being headed by Pilot.

On Thursday, Pilot also made an indirect remark, saying: "I will stay here for 50 years. I am not going anywhere and will complete all the pending work."

He was speaking at a book release function here.

This statement is being linked to the remark made by Gehlot in the past.

Earlier, he also said that those in power should not become arrogant.

The statement indirectly was linked to Gehlot although he had said this in the context of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Also, on Friday, while Gehlot, Dotasara and Maken tweeted the picture of the four leaders flying in the helicopter together, Pilot simply re-tweeted the picture shared by Maken which made it clear that differences between two camps are still simmering.

Both Pilot and Gehlot also did not share any picture of each other while addressing election gatherings for by-polls which are scheduled to be held on October 30 in Dhariawad and Vallabh Nagar.

