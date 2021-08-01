Amit Shah enquires about health of former CM Kalyan Singh at Lucknow hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday enquired about the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Hospital in Lucknow.

Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the hospital.

"The overall condition of former CM Kalyan Singh is stable. The Union Home Minister enquired about his health and appreciated the efforts of the doctors here," said SGPI Director, Professor RK Dhiman told ANI.

Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on the evening of July 4.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kalyan Singh's grandson and enquired about his health.

( With inputs from ANI )

