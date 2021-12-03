Andhra CM assures all help to flood victims

Amaravati, Dec 3 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday visited some flood-hit villages in Chittoor and Nellore districts and assured all help to the affected people.

The Chief Minister, who toured some flood-hit areas in YSR Kadapa district on Thursday, began his visit on the second day from Tirupati town.

He visited Krishna Nagar and Saraswati Nagar of Tirupati Municipal Corporation and inspected the damaged roads and houses. He also interacted with the flood victims.

As people brought their concerns to the notice of the Chief Minister, he immediately directed the officials to resolve their grievances at the earliest. He also asked the district Collector to take special measures to create employment opportunities for the youth who lost their livelihood during floods.

Jagan Mohan Reddy personally visited Vijayakumari of Saraswati Nagar, who was severely injured in a road accident and is receiving treatment, upon her request to meet him. He inspected the bridge over the Swarnamukhi River at Tiruchanur-Padipeta, which was washed away during floods.

Later, he visited a photo exhibition depicting the flood intensity in Muthlareddipalle area, along with Chandragiri and Tirupati constituencies. He also enquired from women about the response of the officials during the floods and regarding compensation provided to them. They thanked the Chief Minister for his support and told him that officials have responded well and helped them during floods. He assured them that all measures will be taken to prevent such floods in the future.

He lauded the efforts of people who had displayed unparalleled bravery in the floods of the Swarnamukhi River which was overflowing with heavy rains and also felicitated police constable Prasad and honored three others Srinivas Reddy, Madhu, and Reddappa, who played a vital role in flood relief operations.

Later, the Chief Minister headed to Nellore district from Renigunta Airport and visited the flood-affected areas in the district. He inspected the damaged R&B road at Devarapalem and the Nellore-Mulumudi-Tatiparthi road in the Nellore Rural Zone.

The district Collector informed him that temporary road restoration works are being carried out at a cost of Rs 18.5 lakh and Rs 50 lakh would be required for permanent repairs. Reddy also inspected the damaged Penna river embankment and crops at Jonnawada.

