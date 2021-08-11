Andhra Collectors told to check village secretariats twice weekly

Amaravati, Aug 11 Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Wednesday ordered all the District Collectors to check ward and village secretariats twice in a week.

He said the grassroots governance system of village and ward volunteers has completed two years of its formation and called on the officials to ensure its efficient operation and better service delivery to citizens.

Noting the government has taken these decisions to offer more services to the people through these bodies, he said: "Therefore, district level officials should always monitor the work of ward and village secretariats."

Besides Collectors, Das directed Joint Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Sub-Collectors and other officials to visit at least four of these secretariats to check their work and efficiency.

He told these officials to come up with suggestions, following their observations at the grassroots level.

As many other states in India are studying this model of governance, he said it is imperative to operate the ward and village secretariats more fruitfully.

