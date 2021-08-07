Andhra has turned into "debt rajya" under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has dismissed Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah's accusation that the BJP was attempting to "destabilise" the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)-led state government. Dinakar said the YSRCP was making these allegations in order to cover its own failures.

The BJP leader further accused the YSRCP-led state government of mismanagement of finances in the state and said that Andhra Pradesh has turned into a "debt rajya" under the regime of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"In order to cover the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP leaders are making allegations against the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit," the BJP leader told ANI.

He further accused the state government of poor implementation of a proper system in handling the state's finances.

Dinakar added that the state government has been procuring debts from several sources against Article 293 of the Indian Constitution. He said that the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit has from the very beginning warned the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, regarding their attitudes towards the financial system of the state.

"The way the state government is approaching the financial condition, the state is running into a bankrupt condition which is gradually deteriorating financial health in the state," he alleged.

He further remarked that BJP from the very beginning has been able to expose the failures of state government over improper implementation of internal control system regarding the payments that have been made by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

"Even the accounting general has identified more than Rs 40,000 crores of payments with lack of proper bills," the BJP leader said.

"YSRCP leaders like Perni Venkataramaiah think the BJP is trying to dislodge the Andhra Pradesh government. Why would anyone want to destabilize the state by collapsing the current government until and unless the Chief Minister himself gets weakened and makes decisions that are not good for the people of the state and might drag the state and its people into debt trap," he added.

Taking a firm stand in support of his party, Dinakar said, "BJP stands with the good governance and will get stronger in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh under the regime of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has become a jungle rajya and goonda rajya but now has also become a debt rajya."

He further reacted over the incident where a nurse from RIMS Hospital of Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh wherein an attendant of a patient was seen molesting a nurse.

The BJP leader said that it was very shameful that a frontline warrior of COIVD-19 was being molested. Dinakar further demanded that the culprit be punished severally and to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor