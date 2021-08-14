Andhra Minister inaugurates project to solve Vijayawada's water woes

Vijayawada, Aug 14 Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a project to provide 24-hour drinking water to Vijayawada city.

Estimated to cost Rs 100 crore, the project aims to find a permanent solution to the city's water problem.

Satyanarayana said the ruling YSRCP government aims to provide good amenities to the city and said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking special interest in the development of the city which is located along the Krishna river.

Satyanarayana added that Andhra Pradesh is implementing the highest number of welfare schemes in the country.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was also attended by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu.

