Andhra Pradesh for simultaneous handover of projects to KRMB

Amaravati, Oct 15 The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders for handing over of irrigation projects and power stations depending on water from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The state government, however, laid down the condition that six outlets in Andhra Pradesh may be taken over only, along with nine outlets of Telangana under Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar.

The state Water Resources Department has issued an order for handing over the major outlets, sanctioned posts, and allied infrastructure, in line with the decision taken at the recent meeting of for the phased implementation of the jurisdiction notification of the Jal Shakti Ministry, which came into effect from October 14.

According to the Government Order, Andhra Pradesh is ready for handing over Srisailam project spillway and river sluices, Pothireddypadu head regulator and Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC), Handri Neeva lift irrigation scheme (Malyala pump house) and appurtenant works and Muchumarri lift irrigation scheme.

It also expressed willingness to hand over 181 employees of Srisailam dam management circle office, Srisailam section office, and sub-division offices.

Similarly, the Energy Department issued a GO for handing over Srisailam right bank power house and another power station on Nagarjuna Sagar right bank canal.

The Andhra Pradesh government, however, laid down the condition before the KRMB that their projects be taken over along with Telangana's projects including Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kalwakurthy Srisailam left bank power house, Sagar Spillway, Sagar right canal head regulator, left canal head regulator, power house on left canal, main power station at Ssagar, Alimineti Madhava Reddy project, and Sagar flood canal.

Andhra Pradesh has been insisting that Telangana handover power stations to the KRMB to check what it calls illegal power generation by the neighbouring state. It argues that the central ministry issued the notification on the request of Andhra Pradesh to stop Telangana from illegally generating power.

On the other hand, Telangana is hesitant to hand over its power stations on Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar. It claims that it is generating power in accordance with its rights.

Telangana is yet to take a decision and is waiting for a report from a committee formed on six outlets (canals and regulators). A committee headed by Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar is looking into the issue.

