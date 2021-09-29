'Anti-India' Congress obvious choice for Kanhaiya Kumar: BJP spokesperson

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday said that the 'anti-India' Congress was an obvious choice for Kanhaiya Kumar whose ideology matches theirs.

Commenting on the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joining the Congress on Tuesday, Bhatia said, "Congress is the natural first choice of any person, be it Kanhaiya Kumar or anyone else, with an anti-India ideology. The reason is simple: today, the Congress party, its leadership and ideology are synonyms with anti-India politics."

"Thus, Congress welcomes leaders like him who are known to support those who chant the slogan of 'Bharat tere Tukre honge', and also extends support to those who support terrorist like Afzal Guru," he added.

Quoting Kumar's statement about the men of the Indian Army raping the women in Kashmir, Bhatia said, "It hurts the sentiments of Indians. Every Indian is proud of the Army for the supreme sacrifices they make for the integrity and unity of the country. When a leader makes such a derogatory remark, there is only one place where he seeks refuge--the Indian National Congress."

Further, commenting on Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Congress chief, Bhatia said, "Sidhu is like an unguided missile of Pakistan which doesn't know which direction to head to or its destination. Sidhu is as confused as its leader Rahul Gandhi."

Questioning Sidhu's reason mentioned in his resignation letter, Bhatia said, "Sidhu's resignation says that he cannot compromise with the future of Punjab, which means the Congress party and its government in Punjab have been playing with the future of people of Punjab for the last four and a half years."

"Where have the compromises been made? The Congress leadership has maintained a deafening silence. No action has been taken for improving governance in Punjab," he added.

The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu had said in his letter after resigning.

Bhatia also raised concern over former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's comment on Sidhu and said, "When Captain made it clear that Sidhu is a threat to the national security of our country, that he has a close link with the leadership of Pakistan...what action has the Congress party taken on such serious statements? The answer is none!"

( With inputs from ANI )

