As India conducts Afghanistan evacuation operations, those saying CAA was a horror show should be ashamed today: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

As India continues evacuation operations from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that those who were shouting Citizenship (Amendment) Act was a horror show should be ashamed today.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Our country is fortunate. The country is led by Narendra Modi Ji and in times of such crisis, he is working to save humanity. Earlier too, millions of Indian nationals were brought back safely under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji during COVID and today the Indians who are in Afghanistan are also being brought to India safely. Not only Indians, whoever is suffering there, whoever wants to come to India, is being brought here."

"Those people who were creating a ruckus about CAA and were trying to say it was a horror show should be ashamed. Even at that time we had said that minority victims who are oppressed and want to come can come and there is no 'no entry board' for them. Not only India but the whole world is appreciating the work done to protect humanity under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji," he added.

Earlier, today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed the evacuation operation from Afghanistan as Operation Devi Shakti.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday informed that a total of 626 people including 228 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan till now. He also informed them, 77 were Afghan Sikhs.

The number of Indian citizens evacuated does not include those working in the Indian Embassy, Puri added.

Talking about the three Swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul to Delhi today, Puri said, "It was a very emotional and moving experience for me as a Sikh to be able to pay obeisance."

( With inputs from ANI )

