Assam committed to ensuring peace along all its borders: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam is committed to ensuring peace along all its borders and strives for the social and economic prosperity of the northeast region, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

"In a major breakthrough towards de-escalating tensions at Assam-Nagaland border, the two Chief Secretaries have arrived at an understanding to immediately withdraw states' forces from border locations to their respective base camps. This is a historic step in our relations. My gratitude to CM Neiphiu Rio for working with Assam in restoring peace on the border. Assam is committed to ensuring peace along all its borders and strives for social and economic prosperity of NorthEast region," tweeted Sarma.

Earlier on Saturday, a meeting was held between the Chief Secretary of Nagaland and Chief Secretary of Assam in Dimapur, Nagaland with a view to de-escalating the tense situation prevailing in two locations in the Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest / Tsurangkong valley due to stand off between the armed police forces of Nagaland and Assam.

According to the official statement, both sides agreed that in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the areas around Ao Senden village and Vikuto Village as they are known in Nagaland, and known as Jankhona Nala / Nagajankha and Compartment No 12 respectively in Assam, "urgent and effective steps are required for defusing the standoff between the security forces of Nagaland and Assam".

It has been decided by both sides that the security personnel of both states shall simultaneously move back from their present locations to their respective base camps. The simultaneous withdrawal of the security personnel shall begin immediately and shall be completed in the next 24 hours as far as possible.

"Nagaland and Assam shall monitor the area by surveillance using UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) and satellite imagery with a view to maintaining the status quo. The Superintendents of Police of the districts of Mokokchung (Nagaland) and Jorhat (Assam) shall ensure an orderly withdrawal of their respective forces and shall be responsible for it in the instant case," read the statement.

The development comes days after the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian.

One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died.

( With inputs from ANI )

