Assam-Mizoram clash: Congress MP demands enquiry, says 'failure of constitutional machinery'

Amid the border tensions between Assam and Mizoram that took several lives, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday demanded an enquiry and said the incident reflects a failure of the constitutional machinery of the states.

"Some media reports say Light Machine Gun (LMG) was used during the Assam-Mizoram border clash yesterday. Are we in our country or on the borders of the country? We demand an enquiry into this incident," Gogoi told reporters in Delhi.

Earlier today, Gogoi moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Assam-Mizoram clash.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Secretary General, the Congress leader wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance namely - the atrocities and instability that are seen at the border of Assam. While this issue may have persisted for a while now, with state governments from either side claiming encroachment on their territory, the recent incidents draw special attention to this matter. Both sides claim to have rights over the land historically which only further aggravates the tensions."

The Congress MP said the acts of violence have been tamed out at the border multiple times and the gravest incident so far took place on the evening of July 26 on the Assam-Mizoram Border. He said at Latlapur in Cachar district of Assam along the border with Mizoram where seven people have lost their lives and many injured in the clash.

"This is not just a failure of peace at the border but a failure of the constitutional machinery of the state that failed to protect its men. This is despite the Home Minister's visit to the Northeast barely a few days prior to the incident promising prosperity in the region and stability with regard to the border issues. Yet these atrocities continue," said Gogoi.

"These rising tensions at the border have only led to violence and the compromise of safety of the people living there. Many lives have been lost and been put in danger, the recent incidents are proof of that. No amount of condolences will be enough to rectify what has happened at the border to the lives of the people. The issue at hand is a time-sensitive matter and is also a potential threat to more lives of the people there. Therefore I urge you to take the matter into immediate consideration for appropriate action. The Government ought to ensure safety and peace at the borders of Assam and not risk citizens lives any further. I hereby request permission to raise the matter," urged the Congress leader.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Monday claimed that around 200 Assam Police personnel forcibly crossed duty posts and said the inter-state border issue with Assam should be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that six jawans of Assam Police have lost their lives while defending the constitutional boundary of state at the Assam-Mizoram border. According to the source, the situation is being brought to normal.A war of words ensued between Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his counterpart from neighbouring Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma as the former urged Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter and immediately end this crisis.

A clipping shared by Zoramthanga on Twitter showed police trying to stop a clash among men armed with sticks.

In reply to the tweet, Assam Police said miscreants from Mizoram were indulging in stone-pelting and attacking Assam government officials stationed at Lailapur to protect Assam's land from encroachment.

In reply, Sarma shared a clipping and said a superintendent of police from Mizoram was asking Assam's officials to withdraw from their post, failing which civilians from the neighbouring state would not stop the violence. He too sought immediate intervention of Shah and the Prime Minister's Office.

( With inputs from ANI )

