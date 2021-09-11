AU suspends membership of Guinea after coup

Addis Ababa, Sep 11 The African Union (AU) has suspended the membership of Guinea following a military coup in the West African nation that led to the arrest of President Alpha Conde.

The peace and security council of AU on Friday decided to suspend the West African nation from all activities of the Union, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Economic Community for Western African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday suspended Guinea's membership of the West African regional bloc.

Stating that it has endorsed the decision by ECOWAS, the AU has called on the UN Security Council to endorse the communique of ECOWAS by which the bloc has suspended Guinea's membership.

It has also called on the Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat to engage all stakeholders in the region on the situation.

On Sunday, Mamady Doumbouya, a lieutenant colonel, announced that his forces arrested President Conde and dissolved government and national institutions.

The country's borders were closed and its constitution was declared invalid in the announcement.

A video posted on social media showed that Conde was surrounded by a group of armed soldiers, but the capturing time and place of the video remained unclear.

