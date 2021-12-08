Audio Scandal: B'desh minister steps down following Hasina’s order

Dhaka, Dec 8 A day after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered state Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Md Murad Hassan, to resign from his post over a scandalous audio leak that went viral on social media, Hassan offered his resignation on Tuesday and apologised to all women on his Facebook page.

Over the past few days, criticism was mounting against Hassan after he made untoward remarks against the granddaughter of former Prime Minister and BNP chief Khaleda Zia.

Also, on Sunday night, audio clip of a phone conversation went viral on social media, in which a man, believed to be Hassan, was heard hurling abuses against actress Mahiya Mahi.

The police will interrogate Hassan if anyone files a formal complaint against him, Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid, Joint Commissioner (North) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) told the media on Tuesday.

"As he (Hassan) named the Detective Branch along with other agencies in the leaked conversation, we will interrogate the matter if needed," Rashid said.

The official said that actor Mamnun Hasan Emon came to the DB office on Monday night and discussed the issues involving the leaked conversation with Hassan.

DB's cybercrime unit always conducts shadow investigation when anything goes viral on social media, Rashid said, adding that they will talk to Mahiya Mahi once she returns from Saudi Arabia.

Emon went to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) headquarters after the elite force called him for interrogation regarding the leaked audio conversation.

Hassan resigned from his cabinet post following a social media storm over derogatory remarks against women and scandalous audio leaks.

He has been relieved from the post of Health and Population Affairs Secretary of the Jamalpur district unit of Awami League.

Hassan stepped down after Sheikh Hasina strongly objected to his indecent remarks against women.

The minister submitted his resignation letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

Hassan faced severe criticism from various quarters for his disrespectful remarks against women in an interview on social media. A number of audios and videos containing the indecent remarks by Hassan also went viral on social media over the last few days.

A two-year-old phone conversation of Hassan with Emon and Mahiya Mahi recently went viral on social media. In the audio clip, Murad made "derogatory comments" against the actress, threatened her, and made an alleged indecent proposal.

Soon after sending his resignation, Hassan issued a public apology for his remarks on social media.

