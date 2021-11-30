'Back to Work' scheme in R'than for women who quit their job

Jaipur, Nov 30 The Rajasthan government has come up with 'Back to Work' scheme for women who quit job to take care of their family after marriage and some other reasons. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval to the scheme, an official said on Tuesday.

Women who had left job will be provided work again, or will get the opportunity to work from home with the help of the private sector.

In this scheme, a target has been set to provide jobs to 15,000 women in the next three years.

Priority will be given to the widows, abandoned, divorced and the victims of violence. Women who are not able to go to the workplace will be provided the opportunity of 'Work from Home'.

The facility of Single Window System will be developed through the Directorate of Women Empowerment and CSR organisations to provide employment opportunities to women who are interested in going back to work.

Besides, skill training will also be provided through RKCL.

Applications will be invited from the target category of women on the portal of partner agencies/CSR organisations or through application software for the implementation of the scheme on a pilot project basis.

Based on the category wise database of the registered women on the online portal, the work of linking the women with employment in the private sector will be done by the CSR organisation.

If required, the training facility for re-skilling/up-skilling will also be provided to the targeted category women registered on the online portal. The updation of the same will be done on the portal. A monitoring committee will be constituted for the effective implementation of the scheme.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had made announcement regarding 'Back to Work' scheme during his reply after the discussion of the Finance and Appropriation Bill in Budget 2021-22.

