Bail plea of Mamata's election agent in Nandigram rejected

Kolkata, Nov 29 The Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Abu Sufian, a Trinamool Congress leader in Nandigram, for his alleged involvement in post-poll violence.

Sufina, who was also the election agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had lost to Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram in the Assembly elections held earlier this year, is accused in the murder of BJP supporter Debabrata Maity.

The bail petition was heard by the division bench of Debangshu Basak and Bibhash Ranjan De. Objecting the bail petition, the CBI, which is investigating the case under the instruction of the Calcutta High Court, said that there are enough evidences to prove Sufian's involvement in post-poll violence and the murder. Accepting the CBI's plea, the court rejected the bail application. The CBI is free to arrest him now.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested 11 persons, including Sufian's son-in-law S.K. Habibul, for their alleged involvement in the murder of BJP worker Debabrata Maity.

The probe agency had earlier interrogated Sufian, but his name didn't figure in the charge-sheet that the CBI submitted before the Haldia sub-divisional court.

