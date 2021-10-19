Bajrang Dal activists protest against Ramlila skit at AIIMS

New Delhi, Oct 19 Bajrang Dal activists protested over a viral Ramlila skit which created much controversy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday. The right wing activists have demanded immediate action against those who mocked the characters of the Ramayana.

The activists entered the AIIMS premises raising slogans for immediate action against the students who performed the Ramlila skit. They tried to break into the AIIMS hostel, but were stopped by the police who took them outside the AIIMS premises.

A Bajrang Dal leader said that 24 hours after registering a FIR, no action has been taken against those students who mocked the Ramlila characters and hurt Hindu sentiments. The activists asked how long do they have to wait for action against these students, adding that action must be taken against them. The activists will meet AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Wednesday to register their complaint in writing against those students who mocked the Ramayana. They will also submit a memorandum to the AIIMS Director.

The skit performed by the AIIMS students sparked outrage as it depicted Ravan's sister Shrupanakha singing a Hindi song to Lakshman. After Lakshman cuts off Shrupanakha's nose, she is heard saying, "Tu janta nahi mera bhai kaun hai." A first-year MBBS student and an education app jointly hosted the show.

As the clip went viral on social media, saying that students have insulted Hindu religion, AIIMS issued a warning addressed to all student bodies and employee unions, threatening disciplinary action if they continue such acts.

The AIIMS students body also issued an apology on social media, saying that the act 'did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.' In its statement on Twitter, the AIIMS students association said that such acts would not be repeated in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor