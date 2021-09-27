Bhabanipur bypolls: BJP to conduct power-packed campaign today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct a high-voltage campaign in Bhabpur Assembly constituency today ahead of the bypolls scheduled on September 30.

On the last day of campaigning the party will run extensive campaigns across the eight wards of Bhabpur. According to party sources, 80 BJP leaders will campaign across 80 locations of the Bhabpur constituency on Monday.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, party national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, party MPs Debasree Chaudhari, Arjun Singh and Swapan Dasgupta are among the leaders who will participate in the massive campaign.

Earlier this week, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri undertook a door-to-door campaign for the party's candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabpur bypolls.

Bhabpur bypoll has become a prestige battle for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently not an MLA.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabpur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabpur seat as a move to continue to hold her post.

Bypolls will be held in Bhabpur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

