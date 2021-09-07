Bihar Cong leaders not in sync with In charge on party rejig

New Delhi, Sep 7 As the Congress party is finalising the rejig in Bihar unit, there is immense lobbying from the state party leaders as they claim that they have not been consulted for the appointment of the President and working Presidents.

Sources say that state In-charge, Bhakt Charan Das has proposed the name of Rajesh Ram for the post of state president and 8 working presidents along with Vice Presidents and General Secretaries after the Congress leadership asked to make a precise list rather than jumbo organization.

Sources say that Das has sent fresh list to the leadership and it's likely to be approved soon, but the state leaders insist there should be consultation before appointments. However, sources say, consultation did take place but what was discussed was only the names of Vice Presidents, General Secretaries and Secretaries and no discussion on the President and Working Presidents took place.

After the split in the LJP, the Congress looks to appoint Scheduled Caste leader to tap their votes and since the proposed state President is from that community, the state leaders are arguing that working presidents should be from the EBC, the OBC and the minority. The Congress has appointed a forward community member as legislative party leader.

However to strengthen the State unit, Rahul Gandhi had met at least 35 Bihar leaders, including legislators, in July to keep the flock together as there was strong rumour that the JDU is trying to poach MLAs.

The incumbent state president Madan Mohan Jha has resigned after the poll debacle in which Congress could win only 19 seats. The Congress has been blamed for the poll defeat of the grand alliance as it fell just short of majority though the party had contested 70 seats in Bihar.

