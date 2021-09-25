BJP aims to win UP Assembly polls, plans micro-management at booth level

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started its preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held early next year. The party's preparations include micro-management of booths.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh Election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday held the first meeting with the top leadership of the state and his co in-charges. Pradhan distributed the duties and asked them to and prepare a database to connect every village and booth.

BJP has recently appointed state in charges and district in-charges.

According to sources, during the meeting, it was decided that all district in-charges will take the stock of their area and give reports to Dharmendra Pradhan so that to understand the party position in each district.

The party has been divided into six regions-- Kashi, Gorakhpur, Awadh, Kanpur, Bundelkhand, Braj and western UP. The party has appointed in charges and co-in charges for these areas who are assigned different responsibilities, sources said.

Captain Abhimanyu has been given charge of the Western UP zone, Arjun Ram Meghwal will handle the Braj zone, while Shobha Karandlaje has been given the charge of Awadh.

Saroj Pandey will handle Kashi, Vivek Thakur has been appointed as the in-charge of Gorakhpur region and Annpurna Devi will handle Kanpur region.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

