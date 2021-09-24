BJP cites Amarinder's comments to attack Sidhu, Gandhi family

New Delhi, Sep 24 The happenings in the Punjab Congress have given a new impetus to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state after the Shiromani Akali Dal broke away from the NDA.

The BJP is now using Amarinder Singh's statements to corner the ruling Congress government in Punjab and the Gandhi family.

Amarinder Singh, who was instrumental in forming the Congress government in Punjab, has given a golden opportunity to the BJP to attack the Congress.

The BJP, which had been politically attacking Amarinder Singh in the last several years, has launched blistering attacks against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Congress high command (Gandhi family) with the help of Amarinder Singh's recent comments against Sidhu and the Congress.

Dushyant Gautam, the BJP National General Secretary and Punjab BJP in-charge, in an exclusive conversation with recently had raised questions about Sidhu's friendship with Pakistan after citing Amarinder Singh's recent statements.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar questioned the silence of the Gandhi family (Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) over the statements made by Amarinder Singh.

BJP Chief National Spokesperson Anil Baluni and R.P. Singh or Punjab BJP President have all raised serious allegations against the Congress citing Amarinder Singh's recent statements. Calling him a 'nationalist ' the BJP is targetting the Congress high command for removing Amarinder Singh from the Punjab Chief Minister's post.

Many political questions are being raised about this new found love of the BJP for Amarinder Singh. Questions are also being raised about how the BJP is targeting Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was earlier associated with the BJP, on the basis of statements made by a former Congress Chief Minister.

A BJP leader told that as far as the saffron party's new found love for Amarinder Singh is concerned, the party stands with every person who loves the country and wants to strengthen its national security. He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in the past that neither the Congress considers Amarinder Singh as its Chief Minister nor the latter considers himself as a Congress Chief Minister.

The BJP leader also reminded that every time the Union government conducted surgical strikes, including taking strict measures against terrorism and Pakistan, Amarinder Singh has always supported the Union government, adopting a different political stand from the Congress high command.

Nationalism, border security, terrorism and Pakistan all these are considered to be the core issues of the BJP. Amarinder Singh's statements are proving to be a shot in the arm for BJP.

When asked what would be the political impact of the BJP's new found love for Amarinder Singh, the BJP leader said in politics the doors are open for every politician but 'Captain Saab' (referred to Amarinder Singh) himself needs to clearly come out in the open.

