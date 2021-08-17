BJP leader shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 17 A BJP leader was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

Javid Ahmad Dar was the BJP's constituency president of Homeshalibugh constituency.

BJP J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur has termed killing of Dar as barbaric and has urged police to nab attackers and punish them sternly.

In a statement, Thakur said that militants are feeling frustrated and targeting innocents, but "killing unarmed people won't lead to anything".

Meanwhile, additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

There has been a series of attacks on BJP leaders in Kashmir.

On Thursday night, terrorists hurled a grenade at the residence of BJP leader Jasbir Singh in Rajouri district in which a child was killed and several others were injured.

On August 9, terrorists shot dead BJP's Kisan Morcha district President Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife in Anantnag district.

