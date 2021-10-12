BJP leader Varun Gandhi to join Congress?

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi has been constantly criticizing his party and the government over farmers' issues. Whether it was the farmers' movement on the Singhu border or the violence in Lakhimpur, Varun targeted the BJP government. Since then, Congress leaders have put up posters welcoming him. Therefore, there is talk that Varun Gandhi will join the Congress. Congress leaders in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh have created posters and it has gone viral on social media. "Sad days are over, now happiness has come," is the text on the posters.

It has a photo of Varun Gandhi as well as Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Below are photos of Irshad Ullah and Baba Abhay Awasthi. Both are referred to as senior Congress leaders. The role played by Varun Gandhi in the farmers' protest, the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri is different from the role of the party. He has demanded a CBI probe into the Lakhimpur violence. For this, he has given a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Aditya. He expressed outrage by sharing a video of the incident. Earlier, he had written a letter to Yogi regarding various demands of farmers.

Expressing anger over the Lakhimpur violence, Varun Gandhi is rumored to be moving away from the BJP leadership. Just last week, the BJP announced a national executive. Varun and his mother Maneka Gandhi were not included in the national executive. Varun did not comment on this. But he is constantly tweeting in support of the farmers.