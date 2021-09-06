BJP minister favours JD(S) MLA over IAS officer in encroachment case

Bengaluru, Sep 6 Karnataka minister for Co-Operation and district-in-charge minister for Mysuru, S.T. Somashekar attacked senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil, Commissioner for Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Revenue department, for ordering a survey of a convention centre belonging to JD(S) MLA and former minister Sa.Ra. Mahesh.

"Munish Moudgil has been appointed as the officer to monitor loan waiver scheme. He has to submit a report on the eligibility of 53,000 farmers for the scheme. I have been asking for the report for one-and-a-half year. He has not submitted the report and what was the necessity for him to order a survey of Sa.Ra. Mahesh Convention hall," he questioned.

The Regional Commissioner has already completed the survey work and submitted a report in this regard two months ago. Without taking notice of this report, what urgency was there to order the survey work, he questioned.

Somashekar vented out his ire on IAS officer by saying these IAS officers could carry out propaganda against anyone. "But, if someone complains against them, they will act like 'Satya Harishhandras' (legendary Indian king who stood the test of truth given by god). They have the mindset that all others are unlawful. The bureaucracy should shun this attitude," he added.

He said, he has no objection to punish the guilty, but the legislators should not be targeted for revenge.

Sa.Ra. Mahesh has brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the survey of his property ordered by IAS officer Munish Moudgil. He will make the appropriate decision, he said.

The department of land records has ordered survey of land coming under different survey numbers in taluk and plot where swanky Sa.Ra. Convention hall has come up. The hall is owned by JD(S) leader Sa.Ra. Mahesh.

RTI activist N Gangaraj had filed a complaint of encroachments on Aug 11.

