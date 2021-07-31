BJP MP & ex-Union Minister Babul Supriyo quits politics

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader MP & ex-Union Minister Babul Supriyo quits politics and made an announcement through his Facebook page on Saturday.

"Goodbye. I'm not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPI(M) nobody has called me, I'm not going anywhere...One need not be in politics to do social work," he posts "I will leave my house (govt allotted residence) within one month. Resigning from my MP post too" posts BJP MP & ex-Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

"Over the past few days, I have repeatedly taken the decision to leave politics to Hon'ble Amit Shah and Hon'ble Naddaji and I am eternally grateful to them for inspiring me in every way," he wrote.

The two-time member of Parliament was among the 12 ministers who were dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on July 7 as part of the cabinet expansion. He lost to the Trinamool Congress’s Aroop Biswas in the April-May West Bengal assembly elections.

