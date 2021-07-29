BJP MPs in UP to seek voters' 'Ashirwad'

Lucknow, July 29 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Uttar Pradesh will now take out 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' in the rural interiors of the state to create awareness about the work done by the Narendra Modi and the Yogi Adityanath governments and also seek blessings from the people for the 2022 Assembly elections.

The Union Ministers from the state have also been asked to take out the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Speaking to on Thursday, one of the BJP MPs who attended a dinner meeting in Delhi on Wednesday night, said: "BJP president J.P. Nadda, who addressed the meeting, said that the yatras would begin from mid-August and we have been asked to highlight issues like free distribution of ration to the poor, free vaccination for Covid and various schemes to rehabilitate migrants who returned home during the pandemic.

"The Ram temple, the upcoming Jewar airport, expressways and the upgradation of medical infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh will be the other talking points in the yatra."

Nadda asked the MPs to focus on the positive and development-oriented work done by the Central and state governments and nullify the opposition propaganda that revolves around 'non-existent failures' of the governments.

The Yogi government has prepared a booklet on the development initiatives undertaken by the government.

The booklet titled 'Iradey nek, kaam anek' (good intentions, several initiatives) has a picture of Lord Ram. The Ayodhya temple issue is also mentioned in the booklet.

This booklet will be provided to the party MPs in Uttar Pradesh and will also be widely distributed during the yatras.

The MPs have been asked to spend maximum time in their constituencies before the Assembly elections and avoid unnecessary trips to Delhi.

They have also been asked to report to the party leadership about any irritants that they may find during their yatras.

This is possibly the first time that the BJP has asked its MPs to work for the Assembly elections, independent of the party legislators.

The idea is to cover up the inadequacies, if any, of the sitting legislators by campaigning with a broader perspective.

About 40 BJP MPs from western, Kanpur and Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, including those from Rajya Sabha were present in the Wednesday dinner meeting.

Meanwhile, MPs from the remaining three regions of Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur will attend a similar dinner meeting on Thursday.

