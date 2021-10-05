BJP only party to reject politics of caste, appeasement: Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 5 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only organisation in the country today which has rejected the politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement and corruption, party chief J.P. Nadda said on Tuesday.

Addressing the national executive meeting of the party's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), here, Nadda said, "BJP is the only organisation in the country today which has rejected politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement and corruption. The policies and welfare schemes of the Central government reflect the concept of inclusive development for all sections of the society under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It becomes the duty of every BJYM karyakarta (worker) to ensure that each of these schemes are being implemented efficiently at the ground level."

BJP's national general secretaries, Tarun Chugh and B.L. Santhosh, were also present at the meeting.

Lauding the tasks undertaken by the BJYM workers throughout country during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nadda said, "While other political organisations went under isolation during the time of crisis, our BJYM workers were on the streets helping people in this hour of crisis."

He also asked the youth members to understand the importance of staying politically and socially relevant.

"In BJP, every leader is a worker and every worker is a leader. We do not order or dictate, rather we involve our workers to work for the organisation and serve Bharatmata. We are determined to extend the benefits of numerous welfare schemes launched by the PM Modi-led government and ensure last mile delivery," the BJP chief said.

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said, "The BJYM is today at the forefront of all important youth-centric political issues in the country, promoting the message of the BJP."

