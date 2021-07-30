BJP shouldn't listen to everything Yediyurappa says: BJP leader

Vijayapura (Karnataka), July 30 Senior Karnataka BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, known for pungent remarks on B.S. Yediyurappa, on Friday said that the party doesn't need to listen to everything that the former Chief Minister says.

The five-time MLA and former Union Minister hinted that the party will take its own decisions in connection with cabinet formation.

"Party will not take diktats from Yediyurappa. The party didn't need to bring him down if it would have listened to all that he said," he said.

Yatnal maintained that Yediyurappa was determined to see to it that he did not get the plum post.

Training his guns on Lingayat seers who supported Yediyurappa, he claimed that they reduced themselves to 'chelas' (disciples) of Yediyurappa, and asked them to "focus on issues like love jihad and gohatya (cow slaughter)".

He warned that if the inexperienced are given power in the government, the party will pay a heavy price.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor