BJP to sell Article 370 removal, Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq this MCD polls

New Delhi, Sep 25 In Delhi MCD polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party will sell abrogation of Article 370, Ram Mandir and Triple Talaq law in 11,000 meetings planned to repeat its 2017 victory.

Gearing up for the next years' municipal polls in the national capital, the BJP on Saturday launched its plan of holding 11,000 meetings with 500 community leaders on board to target different sections of people across Delhi. In these meetings, decision taken by the Modi government, which were deemed to be "historic" by its followers will be the top talking-points.

People from Purvanchal, Uttarakhand, North-east, South India and youth among them will be the main target of the party.

"Total 11,000 meetings will be held across Delhi for which 500 people from different communities in the capital have been trained by the party. We have been given a month's time to achieve this target but it could easily go beyond that," a senior BJP official told .

