BJP writes to Bengal chief electoral officer over 'attacks' on Dilip Ghosh, Arun Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state over alleged attacks on the party's national vice president Dilip Ghosh and MP Arjun Singh.

In the letter, the party blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (AITC) for the incidents and said, "on each occasion, Kolkata Police either took no action or acted along with the attackers."

BJP alleged that Dilip Ghosh was "attacked along with other party workers while peacefully campaigning in Jagubabu Bazar in Bhabanipur" on the last day of bypoll in the seat where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a candidate. "One of our workers was beaten mercilessly till he started profusely bleeding from his head," the letter said.

"In another incident, Arjun Singh was attacked in front of the Sitla Mandir by 8 - 10 people," BJP alleged.

The party alleged that TMC leader Madan Mitra was behind the attacks.

In the letter, BJP also alleged that its candidate Priyanka Tibrewal for the Bhabanipur by-poll "was molested" by DCP South Division.

BJP urged the Chief Electoral Officer to "immediately ensure Madan Mitra leaves the area and demanded "removal of DC South Division along with other erring officers from electoral duties".

Earlier today, Ghosh alleged that he was attacked and abused by TMC workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur bypoll.

He also alleged that one of the BJP workers who was accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

"I was also attacked. My security tried to stop it and they took out their guns to scare the attackers. Arjun Singh was also surrounded and he was forced to leave the area amid 'go back' slogans. Local police didn't help," Ghosh said.

The voting on the seat will take place on September 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor