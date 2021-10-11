BJP's organisational meeting underway to formulate strategy for UP Assembly polls

With the aim to formulate a strategy for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is having an organisational meeting in the national capital on Monday.

The meeting is being held at the party's 11, Ashok Road office in New Delhi. It is being attended by Uttar Pradesh incharge of the party and former union minister Radha Mohan Singh, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, Union Minister and party's election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and organisation secretary Sunil Bansal.

The meeting started at 3pm.

The meeting is being held to finalise the strategies and programmes to engage the organisation, its cadre and leaders to reach out to every voter.

The party is set to launch 100 programmes in approximately 100 days left ahead of the crucial polls.

The details of the party's ambitious programme to connect with voters 100 days ahead of polling are set to be finalised at the strategic meeting.

An elaborate plan to reach out to the voters with the welfare measures initiated by the BJP government is being prepared.

"Every morcha will be given a set number of days to complete its programmes and meetings Assembly wise. Each morcha has to touch every Assembly constituency," said a senior party leader.

Sources stated there is a list of programmes including Panna Pramukh sammelans mandal wise, membership drive in six kshetras, kamal diwali, 100 members to be included in every booth and rallies in 81 seats that BJP lost in the last Assembly polls.

Along with this, discussion on attempts by the Opposition to poaching various sections of Hindu votes by division and programmes for selected segments of the society too are going to be finalised, sources added.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting where a decision to undertake these programmes was finalised. It is after this meeting senior party leaders have come to national capital to brief the national leadership over the issue.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

At present, there are 110 Assembly constituencies where Muslim voters make up around 30-39 per cent. On 44 seats, this percentage rises to 40-49 per cent while on 11 seats, the Muslim voters are around 50-65 per cent.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

