Blue economy a resource for societal benefit: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 18 Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, said on Monday that blue economy is a vast socio-economic opportunity for coastal nations such as India to utilise ocean resources for societal benefit responsibly.

"India's blue economy is understood as a subset of the national economy comprising an entire ocean resources system and human-made economic infrastructure in marine, maritime and onshore coastal zones within the country's legal jurisdiction. It aids the production of goods and services that have clear linkages with economic growth, environmental sustainability and national security," Singh said.

"India's oceans are our treasures and therefore the 'Deep Ocean Mission' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralds yet another horizon to harness various resources to enrich the blue economy," Singh said while addressing an interactive session on 'Role of Research Technology and Startups in Blue Economy' at the inaugural session of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' week organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences here.

Emphasising the need to reach out to the stakeholders across sections, Singh reminded that connecting the industry is one of the themes of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is, therefore, important to ensure that the indigenous startups or the Swadeshi startups actively participate in the programme, he added.

With its vast scientific acumen and natural resources, Singh said, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has been catering to various needs of common people, ranging from agro-meteorological services to conversion of salt water into sweet water through indigenous technology.

"In the times to come, marine pollution is going to pose a formidable challenge and denudation of the coast will add to the erosion of the coastal land. The Ministry of Earth Sciences has developed an innovative technology from the coast of Puducherry and it can be strengthened in other areas as well," he said.

