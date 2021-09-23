Bottled water industry in Kerala up in arms

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 Kerala Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association on Thursday urged the government to increase the price of bottled water from Rs 13 to Rs 16. The Association has warned to stop production if their demands are not met.

The Association said it will stage a protest before the State Secretariat, here on Friday.

Rajeev Menon, president KPDA said that there are 200 bottled water manufacturers and more than 10,000 workers and lakhs of retailers who have been affected due to the wrong policies.

"Our demands include to exclude bottled water from the essential commodities list, protect the rights of manufacturers and distributors. End the government's double standard of levying 18 per cent tax on bottled water while levying only 5 per cent GST on essential goods and withdraw the ban on 300 ml bottled water which is there in Kerala only," said Menon.

