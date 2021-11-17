BSF could be obstacle for anti-national activities promoted by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, alleges BJP's Anupam Hazra

BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra on Wednesday alleged that the BSF could be an obstacle in the "anti-national" activities promoted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the state assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50 km from the international border.

Speaking to ANI, Hazara slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government over the law and order in West Bengal and said, "There is no law and order in the state. The state police are like a puppet and act TMC cadre."

"What will happen if the jurisdiction of the BSF is extended? Mamata is having trouble as she will not be able to do things according to her wishes. There is a respect of BSF officials in the country except for West Bengal," he added.

The BJP leader asserted that the BSF has been handling the border situation in the state very efficiently since independence. "But only they face issues just in West Bengal as the paramilitary force can be an obstacle in the anti-national activities going on in the state under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. This is why she is jealous," he added.

Hazara further alleged that TMC is trying to defame BSF.

"There are no proofs of the allegations made by the TMC against the BSF. They are trying to defame the paramilitary force as several leaders of the party is involved in the smuggling activities at the borders," he said.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre's move to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said that 112 members voted in favour of the resolution and 63 members opposed it. The BJP opposed the resolution.

The Centre had earlier in October empowered BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

( With inputs from ANI )

