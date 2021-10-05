BSP to legally fight cases of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow, Oct 5 The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has said that it would legally fight the case of four deceased farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra announced setting up a team of senior lawyers for fighting the case of farmers on a pro bono basis, to ensure that the guilty do not get away.

The BSP had earlier announced that it would provide legal assistance to Khushi Dubey, a minor Bikru widow who has been languishing in jail since July last year without any apparent charges against her.

The decision comes after BSP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra was put under house arrest late on Sunday night in Lucknow which prevented him from going to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The MP's house arrest continued till Monday night.

BSP chief Mayawati condemned the state government's high handedness.

"BSP general secretary SC Mishra was put under house arrest on Sunday so that a party delegation could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri and understand what had actually happened there. I condemn this action. Since a BJP minister is involved, a fair investigation does not seem possible. Therefore, a judicial enquiry is must to ensure fair probe and justice for the victims in this incident in which nine people have died," she said.

Meanwhile, a letter petition has been moved before the Allahabad High Court seeking CBI probe or judicial inquiry into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which several persons, including farmers, died on Sunday.

In a letter moved by the Prayagraj Legal Aid Clinic, a request has been made that in case of CBI probe, the entire investigation be monitored by the high court. The petitioner has sought strict action against the guilty.

