Cabinet reshuffle in R'than: 15 ministers to be sworn in

Jaipur, Nov 21 After taking the resignation of all Cabinet ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, the chief minister's office on Saturday released a list of ministers who will be taking oath of secrecy as cabinet ministers on Sunday at 4 p.m.

However, suspense remains on those who have been dropped from the Cabinet.

Among the ministers who are to be sworn in on Sunday include Hemaram Chaudhary, Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh from former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's camp.

While Chaudhary submitted his resignation a few months ago alleging that the state government is not paying heed to his demands as MLA, Meena and Singh were removed from their cabinet portfolios after the rebellion by the Pilot camp last year.

They have been absorbed in the cabinet again as per the demand raised by Pilot.

Another MLA from Pilot camp Brijendra Singh Ola has been included as minister of state.

Three ministers namely Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajanlal Java and Tikaram Juli, have been elevated to cabinet ranks.

The other new faces include Mahendra Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jaat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntala Meghwal while the ministers of state include Jahida Khan, Murarilal Meena and Rajendra Guda.

Guda, who was in the BSP, later switched to the Congress along with five other MLAs.

Altogether, nine positions were lying vacant in Gehlot cabinet. However, after the resignations of three ministers including state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Health minister Raghu Sharma and revenue minister Harish Chaudhary, three more positions went vacant taking the total count to 12.

Now, the list of ministers to be sworn in is 15, including 11 state ministers and 4 ministers of state.

All eyes are now set on Sunday to see who will be dropped to balance the equation between the Gehlot and the Pilot camp.

