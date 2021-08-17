Cambodia imposed mask mandate amid resurgence

Phnom Penh, Aug 17 The Cambodian government has imposed a nationwide mask mandate as the Southeast Asian nation reported 556 new Covid-19 cases and 14 more deaths on Tuesday amid an ongoing resurgence.

In a statement, Health Minister Mam Bunheng imposed the mandate in additional 15 provinces, bringing all of the kingdom's 25 cities and provinces under the rule, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Requirements for wearing face masks and maintaining a physical distancing (of 1.5 metres from each other) must be implemented from now on until further notice," he said.

The Minister also instructed local authorities to take action to ensure the effective implementation of the requirements.

Under the law, first-time violators will receive a warning, as repeat offenders will be fined between $50 to $250.

Cambodia has been under the third wave of Covid-19 community transmission since February 20.

To date, the kingdom has registered a total of 86,597 Covid-19 cases, with 81,918 recoveries and 1,718 fatalities, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country began a Covid-19 vaccination drive on February 10, aiming to inoculate 12 million people, or 75 per cent by November.

Till date, some 9.04 million people, or 56.5 per cent of the total population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 7.36 million of them, or 46 per cent, have completed the two-dose inoculation, the Ministry added.

