Caste census is need of the hour, a pro-development measure: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that the caste census is the need of the hour, adding that it is pro-development and help policymakers prepare welfare policies targetting the backward castes.

"Caste census is a legitimate demand and a need of the hour. It is pro-development and will help policymakers prepare welfare policies targeted at the backward castes," Nitish Kumar told media.

"We have our reasons to believe why it is correct. With a caste-based census, we will have exact information about people. We will be able to make better decisions on bringing forward the people who are backward. Just because the 2011 socio-economic-caste census was not done correctly so it does not mean that a caste census should not take place now. We will hold a meeting with all parties in Bihar over this matter," he added.

The debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament saw wide participation with many opposition members raising demands for a caste-based census.

On August 23, a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the delegation of 10 parties led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss a caste-based census was held in Delhi.

The demand for the caste-based census was made by the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition members. Some BJP allies have also made a similar demand.

On the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over left-wing extremism on Sunday, the Bihar Chief Minister said that the meeting took place after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and discussions took place with the Chief Ministers on the condition of their respective states.

"Every state put forward their points. The ways to end Naxalism were discussed. In Bihar, Naxal activities have decreased over the years. People will not support Naxalism if work for their development is done. That's exactly what we have done too. The situation is way better now but we can not take stay relaxed about it," he added.

A review meeting on 'Left-Wing extremism' under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah took place at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday.

Chief Ministers of several Naxal-hit states including, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

