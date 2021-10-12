CBI raids ex-J&K advisor's house in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 12 Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday raided the house of former advisor to Jammu and Kashmir government Baseer Ahmad Khan in Srinagar city.

A team of the CBI officials assisted by the local police raided the Bulbul Bagh Baghat Barzalla house of Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday morning.

Sources said the raid is being carried out in connection with the fake gun licences racket in which the former advisor to Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, is allegedly involved.

Following a communication from the CBI in which it was stated that Khan is one of the accused in the fake gun licences racket, the J&K government recently removed him from the advisor's post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor