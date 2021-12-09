Centre should fulfill whatever it has given in writing to farmer unions: Mallikarjun Kharge

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday congratulated the farmers after the withdrawal of their agitation against the Centre over three farm laws and various other issues, adding that it is important that the Centre fulfils whatever it has given in writing to the farmer unions.

"I congratulate the farmers who fought for their rights and gained a victory. This is proof that we can achieve anything if we stay united. However, this government gives a lot of things in writing to others, but it is important that they follow it too. Samyukt Kisan Morcha should also make sure that the things given in writing by the centre are actually followed," said Kharge to ANI.

Kharge urged that the Centre should compensate the families of over 700 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.

"All of their losses, their children's education must be taken care of by the government. It is also important that law is brought on MSP and is strengthened. Matters of electricity bills of farmers, the demand of fertilisers should also be resolved soon," he added.

Farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, announced on Wednesday that they are suspending their year-long agitation and would vacate the protest sites on December 11.

The announcement came after the protesting farmers received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

"As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it read.

While addressing a press conference, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, "We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation."

"Protesting farmers will vacate the protest sites on December 11," another farmers' leader Darshan Pal Singh said.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor