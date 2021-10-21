Chandrababu Naidu begins protest, seeks Centre's intervention

Amaravati, Oct 21 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday began 36-hour long sit-in at party's central office at Mangalagiri to protest Tuesday's attacks on party offices and demanded the Centre's intervention to save the people of Andhra Pradesh from what he called the drug mafia and the undemocratic and fascist regime.

The leader of opposition reiterated his demand for invoking Article 356, saying Andhra Pradesh in its present situation was a fit case for imposition of President's rule.

He claimed that the TDP never made such a demand in the past and it was not in the habit of making such demands considering the need to overlook stray mistakes by some individuals. "But, the lapses of the Jaganmohan Reddy Government crossed all limits. The future of the whole State and the country is at stake now," he said.

The former chief minister began the sit-in to protest Tuesday's attacks on party offices and leaders by supporters of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The protest with the title 'fight against state terrorism' began 8 a.m. and will continue till 8 p.m. on Friday.

He alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was growing impatient over the increasing public resentment against his Government's atrocities, all round corruption and attacks on all constitutional institutions. Tuesday's attack on TDP main office was not a sporadic, isolated incident but a culmination of two and half years of lawless, anarchic and oppressive regime, he said.

Addressing the party leaders and cadres, the TDP chief reminded the Centre that the dark activities of the Andhra Pradesh ganja mafia was not limited to the State but spread to Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States.

Stating that the menace of drugs poses a big threat to the nation, he alleged that cases were being booked against TDP leaders for demanding action against those supplying drugs.

Naidu deplored that the 'state-sponsored terrorism' was reaching new heights in the state. "A Member of Parliament became a victim of custodial torture. YSRCP's own MP Raghu Rama Raju was taken into unlawful custody and beaten up. The Jagan regime made countless attacks on the autonomy of the courts, the Election Commission, opposition parties and general public. Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar was put to psychological and financial torture till his death for demanding masks."

Naidu said there was a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. He termed the attacks on TDP offices an attack on democracy. He claimed that the attacks were pre-planned and aimed at eliminating the party. He reiterated that he personally called the Director General of Police but he did not respond.

He said the TDP party leader Pattabhi Ram's house was attacked and ransacked. There were attacks at several places including party offices at Visakhapatnam, Hindupur and Kadapa. He said TDP offices and leaders were targeted.

"They are saying that the language used by Pattabhi Ram was abusive. Are you ready for a debate on the kind of language used by Jagan and his ministers," he asked the government.

He said though TDP offices and leaders were attacked, police booked cases against them. An intruder into TDP office was caught and handed over to police but a case was booked against TDP leaders.

Stating that TDP pays tributes to policemen on every police commemoration day, Naidu said the police department was getting a bad name because of few officers.

