China launches new satellite
By IANS | Published: November 20, 2021 09:51 AM2021-11-20T09:51:04+5:302021-11-20T10:05:07+5:30
Taiyuan, Nov 20 China launched a new satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi on Saturday.
The satellite, Gaofen-11 03, was launched by a Long March-4B rocket at 9:51 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit successfully, Xinhua news agency reported.
The launch marked the 397th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.
