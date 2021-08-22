China warns of potential floods in major rivers

Beijing, Aug 22 Heavy rains are expected to hit China in the next three days, likely pushing water levels in some rivers above warning levels, the Ministry of Water Resources said.

From Saturday to Monday, downpours will hit the north and northwest parts of the country as well as the regions along the Yellow and Huaihe rivers, with torrential rains expected in parts of Henan province, the Ministry said.

The heavy rains are likely to result in floods in the Yellow River, Huaihe River and Haihe River regions, the ministry said, calling for solid preparations for flood control, reports Xinhua news agnecy.

Efforts should be made to ensure safety of the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, the Ministry said.

The Ministry is currently maintaining Level III emergency response for flood and drought prevention, and dispatched three additional working groups on Saturday to the affected regions to guide flood control work.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor